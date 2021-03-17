Crash closes I-95 northbound in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.The crash happened late Wednesday morning between the exits for Route 132/Street Road and Route 413.That's where a tractor-trailer flipped over and went off the road. Crews could be seen trying to unload the cargo as a tow truck waited nearby.Traffic was backed up to at least the Route 63/Woodhaven Road exit.An Action News traffic camera showed a major backup in the area.There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash or if anyone was injured.