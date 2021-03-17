Traffic

Crash closes I-95 northbound in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

The crash happened late Wednesday morning between the exits for Route 132/Street Road and Route 413.

That's where a tractor-trailer flipped over and went off the road. Crews could be seen trying to unload the cargo as a tow truck waited nearby.

Traffic was backed up to at least the Route 63/Woodhaven Road exit.

An Action News traffic camera showed a major backup in the area.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash or if anyone was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbensalem townshipcar crash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly's FEMA vaccine site allowing walk-ups from 22 zip codes
Police bodycam video shows tense moments before fatal shooting in Delaware
West Chester restaurant celebrates St Patrick's Day amid pandemic
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
Philly police 'bolstering patrols' near Asian communities, businesses
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
The Commodore brings Irish culture, food to Mount Airy Irish Center
Show More
$3M, $1M lottery tickets sold in Montgomery County
AccuWeather: Clouds Linger, A Soaking Rain Thursday
Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe
Child dead after dog attack in NJ
Dirty Dozen 2021: View the list of foods with the most and least pesticides
More TOP STORIES News