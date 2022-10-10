Pennsylvania State Police investigating 2 shootings on I-95 in Philly over the weekend

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 215-452-5280.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are investigating two shootings that occurred on I-95 in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The first occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on I-95 South near the Girard Avenue exit.

Police say the victim was driving in a vehicle with his girlfriend. He attempted to change lanes when his vehicle was almost struck by a white older model Dodge Durango with tinted windows traveling at a high speed.

The Dodge pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and the occupants of both got into argument.

Police say the passenger in the Dodge then fired one round striking the victim's vehicle.

The Dodge fled at a high rate of speed and exited I-95 South to I-676 East.

Police say the victim drove to the Pennsylvania State Police Philadelphia Station to report the incident.

The second incident occurred around 2:57 a.m. Sunday along I-95 South near the Walt Whitman Bridge/I-76 West exit.

Police say the male victim and male passenger were traveling with a group who were in other vehicles.

As the victim was exiting I-95 at Exit 19, police say multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle from a dark blue Honda sedan with tinted windows and a dark gray Ford Explorer or Expedition with tinted windows.

The victim was hit three times by the shots from automatic weapons. He exited I-95 and stopped on Front Street near Packer Avenue, police say.

The victim was placed in another private vehicle and taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Criminal Investigation Unit, at 215-452-5280.