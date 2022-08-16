Icicles in SF rolls up ice cream with unlimited toppings

San Francisco ice cream shop swirls up the next evolution of ice cream.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Icicles in San Francisco is one of the few Bay Area locations where you can try the new sensation, rolled ice cream.

"The idea actually originated in Southeast Asia, Thailand specially," Icicles co-owner Oscar Tolebo recalls. "The owner went out on a trip, saw the concept, and brought it back to the Bay Area and now it's all over."

Rolled ice cream starts with a thin layer of ice cream spread across a frozen pan.

"We take it in its infant stage," Tolebo explains. "It is in a liquid."

After the liquid solidifies, an ice cream artisan rolls up the layers in perfect spirals.

"The process that we use and thickness of our ice cream actually makes it so much more creamier than any kind of other ice cream you've ever had," Tolebo declares.

Each ice cream is made to order right in front of the customer.

"When you go to an ice cream place, typically, you just see them get it out of a dispenser, get it in the cup and then they sprinkle some toppings on it," rolled ice cream enthusiast David states. "But here, you get to see the workers really crafting this. It is an amazing experience just to watch."

Customers can choose a dairy or non-dairy base, and then finish their rolled treat with their choice of unlimited toppings.

"Honestly, rolled ice cream is insane," customer Bree Winslow says, "I think ice cream honestly makes me feel better, all my problems just probably go away."

"It's just the next evolution of ice cream, its exciting," Tolebo shares "I think its just fun and super tasty."

For more information, visit here.