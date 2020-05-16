Coronavirus

Illinois nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- A northern Illinois nurse is expressing regret for not taking better precautions while visiting her sister's Wisconsin bar.

Katie Koutsky, a nurse with Advocate Aurora Health system, says she was helping her sister reopen her suburban Milwaukee bar Wednesday when she was interviewed by a local television station.

She told WTMJ-TV being in the bar was no greater risk than being in a grocery store.

Koutsky said in a statement released by Advocate Aurora Health that it was a "lapse in judgment."

"First, while my priority was to support my sister and her attempt to restart her business which has been devastated by this pandemic, I'd like to express my regret for not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing while there," Koutsky said in a statement. "It was a lapse in judgment on my part to not ensure I had my mask prior to leaving my house and to not maintain social distancing - even during the interview requested by the reporter."


"As a nurse, I understand the fear and uncertainty everyone is facing and how important it is to practice safety measures not only at sites of care, but while away from work. I let my guard down and apologize for making anyone feel uncomfortable or at risk," she said.

In the statement, Koutsky also said that "out of an abundance of caution," she is self quarantining although she does not have any COVID-19 symptoms and there were no indications of exposure.

"I am voluntarily self-quarantining for the next seven days. As standard practice at my hospital, I will undergo screening before returning to work," Koutsky said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdowners grovebarcoronavirus wisconsincoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisnurses
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Parade held for boy who beat inflammatory illness
#AskAChefAnything Live auction to feed the needy
Gov. Wolf to red zone counties: 'We're trying to keep people safe'
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday with provisos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf to red zone counties: 'We're trying to keep people safe'
12 more Pa. counties moving to 'yellow,' not Philly
Pa. State Trooper injured in Philly hit-and-run
Some NJ beaches open this weekend for 'dry run'
Ardmore, Pa business owner makes adjustments while awaiting to reopen
Delaware targets June 1 for phase one of reopening plan
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Show More
Lawyer: Police enlisted suspect's help months before Arbery shooting
#AskAChefAnything Live auction to feed the needy
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Pleasant
Woman critically injured in Kensington double shooting
New York tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
More TOP STORIES News