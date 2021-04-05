'I'm numb': Mother pleads for safe return of missing pregnant daughter last seen in Delaware County

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby Township police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen with her boyfriend on Tuesday.
Officials say 21-year-old Dianna Brice went missing on March 30. She was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, at about 1 p.m. on Church Lane in Yeadon, Delaware County, police said.
Brice's mother, Betty Cellini, told Action News that her daughter is 14-weeks pregnant and that she has a serious medical condition.
"I'm not stopping, she's my daughter. My baby of five, she has a son at home," said Cellini. "I'm numb. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to say."
She said that her daughter takes medication daily and has not taken it since she went missing.
"I'm numb. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to say," she said.
Cellini said she called Smith, who said he had gotten into an argument with Brice.
"He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care, she's pregnant with your child,'" said Cellini.
About two hours later, police said Smith's 2018 black Ford Fusion was found on fire in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia.
Investigators said this is the vehicle that Brice and Smith were last seen in.
Eyewitnesses said there was smoke through the neighborhood.
"It's scary to see a car on fire thinking somebody could be in there," said Kenneth White, who saw the car engulfed in flames.
Investigators said there was no one inside the car, and they believe Smith's wallet and keys may have been found nearby.
Upper Darby Township Police said Monday that the case has them stumped.
"This one has everyone perplexed. Nothing really makes sense here," said Tim Bernhardt, the superintendent for Upper Darby Township Police.
Cellini said Smith has had previous run-ins with the law, though police couldn't comment.
"I wish my daughter would have never met him," said Cellini. "She has a 4-year-old son that keeps asking me, 'Where's my mommy?'"
Police said Brice was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, black sweatpants, and a pair of UGG slides that are pink/blue/yellow.
Brice is approximately 4'11" and weighs 190 pounds. She has tattoos including a small black heart on her right hand, a Mickey Mouse glove with the letters "AJ" on her left forearm, a rose on her left shoulder and right ankle, the word "NANNY" on her left shoulder and "My Brother's Keeper" on her chest.
Anyone with any information on where Brice or Smith should contact the Upper Darby Police Department Detective Division at 610-734-7677 .
'I'm numb': Mother pleads for safe return of missing pregnant daughter last seen in Delaware County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More