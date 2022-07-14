Philadelphia students get hands-on experience about working in health care

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- COVID-19 protocols can make educational opportunities inside hospitals challenging. So, the hospital came to Imhotep Charter High School in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.The school welcomed professionals from Einstein Healthcare Network on Friday who spoke about career paths in medicine and simulated operating room procedures."I think it's good to learn about everything," said rising junior Alonzo Ephraim.The day included a presentation regarding blood loss in trauma and gunshot wounds and also a panel discussion about the importance of diversity in operating rooms."If you are never given the opportunity you just don't know what's there. You can't be what you don't see," said Linda McCoy-Davis, a CRNA anesthetist at Einstein.The health care professionals donated their time and are passionate about sharing these opportunities with the students."The exposure opportunity is amazing because kids say, 'I didn't know you did that. I didn't know. Maybe, I could do that,'" said McCoy-Davis.Shirley Posey, the school's director of STEM, spoke about giving the students the experience and tools to examine real-world issues."We are here for the community, solving problems specifically in the STEM world, but we're giving our students exposure," said Posey. "We are here to be a service to our community locally and globally."In the fall, the students will be 3D printing tourniquets to send to Ukraine."Those people over there need help and with us being young scholars, we can help them and show the world what we're capable of," said student Kenny Woseley."We're not just sitting in the classroom, we're taking education beyond the walls and the premises of the classroom and actually being impactful," said Posey.