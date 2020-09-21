Indoor dining capacity increases in parts of Pennsylvania

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6417374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Farley announces Philadelphia restaurants will not move with the rest of the state to 50% indoor capacity.

Restaurants in much of Pennsylvania can boost indoor dining capacity from 25% to 50% starting Monday.This does not include Philadelphia, where indoor dining capacity will not increase until at least October.The changes come as the weather begins to get cooler and restaurants want the capability to put more customers inside.Also beginning on Monday, 'last call' is moving to 11.p.m, meaning some restaurants are losing their last few hours of business. Under the new requirements, customers will have until midnight to finish their drinks.Governor Tom Wolf acknowledged that the pandemic has taken a significant toll on the food services industry and said the state is trying to balance public health and economic recovery but frustration from business owners remains.The manager of Saloon 151 in West Chester said due to the social distancing requirement they can't add many more seats inside, and now they will be losing the late-night hours as well."It feels like we're making decisions based on public health but not in recognition of local businesses and we're concerned with both," stated manager James Cappelli Manager of Saloon 151. "I think a lot of the goal was to divert young people away from bars and restaurants, but you're sending them away from a controlled environment to house parties and frat parties that aren't controlled."