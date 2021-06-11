Society

Philadelphia lifts final COVID restrictions, including indoor mask mandate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia has ended its last two COVID-19 restrictions: the indoor mask mandate and the 11 p.m. last call for restaurants.

According to officials, people who received their final dose of COVID vaccine at least two weeks ago are considered fully vaccinated, and the Philadelphia Department of Public of Health will no longer require that they wear masks indoors or outdoors in most settings.

"Thanks to the more than two-thirds of adults who've been vaccinated already, we can finally do the things that we've missed doing for the last year," Mayor Jim Kenney said earlier this week.

People who are not vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated are still strongly recommended to wear masks indoors and outdoors when around others.

"Lifting the requirement for vaccinated people to wear masks indoors doesn't mean that we are totally past COVID-19. Dozens of Philadelphians are still being diagnosed with COVID-19 every day, which means that more of us still need to get vaccinated," said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.

But don't leave your mask at home altogether.

Private companies such as stores can still ask everyone to wear a mask indoors.

The same goes for people who are returning to the work place. Some companies will still require a mask at work.

In addition, due to ongoing risk, Philadelphia will still require that masks be worn indoors in select settings, including but not limited to:

- Health care institutions including temporary community healthcare events such as vaccine clinics and blood drives
- Congregate facilities such as prisons, shelters, and adult day programs

- Public transportation including planes, trains, buses, taxis, and ride share vehicles
- Indoor schools, camps and early childhood education



Last month, health officials in Pennsylvania announced that the rest of the state will completely lift its mask order June 28, or possibly sooner.

"After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth's mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.
