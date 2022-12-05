Watch Dec. 4 Inside Story | A new coalition to combat gun violence

The roundtable panel further discussed what else needs to be done now to thwart this epidemic of gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our Newsmaker was one of our panelists, Sharmain Matlock-Turner - CEO of The Urban Affairs Coalition.

She discussed the brand new 'Coalition to Save Lives' and civic/private/community partnership between the Philadelphia Foundation, The William Penn Foundation and UAC plus 70 community organizations and chambers to address immediate gun violence intervention and support overall prevention efforts. The website is SavePhillyLives.org.

Other topics discussed included: Progressive Helen Gym (D) resigning from Philadelphia City Council and announcing a run for Mayor amid a growing competitive field, an update on the District Attorney Larry Krasner Impeachment trial in Harrisburg, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reviewing COVID policies as the region heads into cold/flu/RSV season, and what's anticipated to take place at political powerhouse event - The Pennsylvania Society in New York City this weekend.

Panel:

Sharmain Matlock-Turner

Donna Gentile O'Donnell

Jeff Jubelirer

Dom Giordano