house fire

Camden County firefighters battle intense flames during house fire

By
WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County firefighters battled an intense house fire early Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Cypress Avenue in Woodlynne just after 3 a.m.

Flames were shooting from the second floor.

Firefighters from at least three neighboring departments - Camden, Gloucester, and Collingswood - were called in to help.

Crews were forced from the fire when the flames became overwhelming. They then continued to fight the blaze from the outside.

The fire caused extensive damage throughout the home.

At least two people were displaced.

There was no word on injuries.

A cause is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodlynnefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Husband and wife suffer 'significant burns' in Bucks County fire
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Family of 7 opening Christmas presents escapes Delco house fire
Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B jackpot; 3rd largest ever in US
Man killed protecting his sister from her boyfriend: Police
AccuWeather: Windy and cold today; snow arriving Monday night
Philadelphia officer accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Husband and wife suffer 'significant burns' in Bucks County fire
Army vet, girlfriend found shot to death in Bustleton apartment
Show More
Philly holding gun buyback, turn in firearm for $100 ShopRite certificate
Parents of new Eagles head coach talk to Action News
Philly offcials say big changes are coming to push COVID-19 vaccine
Driver crashes into neighbor's home, pins man under vehicle: Witnesses
Movie theaters are open, but are people going?
More TOP STORIES News