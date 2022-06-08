Two lanes of Interstate 495 southbound in New Castle, Delaware closed for repairs

Pictured: Lanes closures on I-495 at the Route 13 overpass in New Castle, Delaware on June 8, 2022.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two lanes of Interstate 495 southbound in New Castle, Delaware are shut down for repairs.Work is being done to fix a failed bridge joint on the overpass in the area of Route 13, according to DelDOT.A spokesperson said the issue was reported Wednesday morning by a driver who struck something protruding above the roadway.The spokesperson says a bridge joint can fail over time with the effects of heat and cold and expansion and contraction.DelDOT said the closure will be temporary, and the lanes will only be closed for as long as it takes to repair the bridge joint.Traffic will still be able to get by in the left lane.