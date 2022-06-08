road closure

Two lanes of Interstate 495 southbound in New Castle, Delaware closed for repairs

A spokesperson said the issue was reported Wednesday morning by a driver who struck something protruding above the roadway.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two lanes of Interstate 495 southbound in New Castle, Delaware are shut down for repairs.

Work is being done to fix a failed bridge joint on the overpass in the area of Route 13, according to DelDOT.

A spokesperson said the issue was reported Wednesday morning by a driver who struck something protruding above the roadway.

The spokesperson says a bridge joint can fail over time with the effects of heat and cold and expansion and contraction.

Pictured: Lanes closures on I-495 at the Route 13 overpass in New Castle, Delaware on June 8, 2022.



DelDOT said the closure will be temporary, and the lanes will only be closed for as long as it takes to repair the bridge joint.

Traffic will still be able to get by in the left lane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew castledeldotroad closure
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Kelly Drive closed due to Dad Vail Regatta
Police: Crash leaves 2 people critically injured on I-495 in DE
Broad Street Run: Road closure, SEPTA information
1 dead following crash that shut down Route 38 in NJ
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Man shot after stopping to check on woman in domestic dispute: Police
South Street shooting: 3rd suspect being sought by police
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
'Chrisley Knows Best' couple found guilty on federal charges
Pa. Senate passes bill against transgender girls playing girls' sports
Simone Biles among gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Show More
Philly firefighters battle 3-alarm fire over 3 hours
Adam Sandler hits the red carpet in Philly for 'Hustle' premiere
Family, Girard College community gather to remember Kris Minners
Woman killed in South Street shooting remembered as loving daughter
Trudy Haynes, Philly's first Black TV reporter, passes away at 95
More TOP STORIES News