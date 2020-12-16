Jalen Hurts set for second start, first on the road

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rookie Jalen Hurts is set to make the second start of his career on Sunday against the Cardinals. It will be the kid's first game on the road, making this week his next toughest challenge.Arizona now has a full game of tape on the kid. You could tell the Saints defense wasn't too sure what to make of him. How much difference will that make?And it'll be an interesting dynamic again with Carson Wentz on the sideline.Earlier this week I asked Doug Pederson about the fact that he seemed really hesitant to praise Hurts after his performance against the SaintsThe Eagles offense looked so great against the NFL's No. 1 defense.Is that because Pederson kept it simple? Is it because Wentz was checking out of plays at the line?Is it because Hurts makes his first read, and if it's not there, takes off, so he doesn't hold on to the ball long enough to make mistakes or take sacks?But we can all agree we need to see another game or more to know if Hurts was a one-hit wonder, or if he has some staying power.