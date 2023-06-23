The NBA Draft came and went with the Sixers not making any picks, leaving Daryl Morey one less option to get help for Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

With no selections in the NBA Draft, Sixers still seeking offseason answers to solve playoff woes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "The Process."

It was a long and lonely road for the Philadelphia 76ers full of losing and more losing.

The thought was that losing would eventually lead to winning.

Years have come and gone and the Sixers still haven't made it back even to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The NBA Draft was last night and if you thought maybe they'll select some sort of generational talent to help get them over the hump, the answer is, NO, they didn't.

In fact, they didn't select anyone.

They traded their first rounder as part of the Ben Simmons-James Harden deal, and they had to forfeit their second-rounder due to the league's investigation into their tampering.

At the moment, we're not even sure what the Sixers will look like next year, although recent rumors point to James Harden's return.

Can the Harden/Embiid duo be enough to get the Sixers into the championship conversation?

This year it wasn't, even with an MVP season from Embiid.

Who's to say next year they'll suddenly be able to put it all together?

As the core of this team gets older and more expensive, and draft picks appear fewer and far between could we be headed for another PROCESS?

Not sure the fan base can handle that.