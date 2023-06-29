Philadelphia Flyers looking to change mindset, end losing culture amid rebuild

The new era of Philadelphia Flyers hockey has begun with some big names heading out and new blood coming in.

And this has nothing to do with the new uniforms they recently unveiled.

This has everything to do with the new front office management.

New players are coming into the organization via the NHL Draft and the Flyers move on from others.

Center Kevin Hayes, who had 54 points last season, was shipped off to St Louis.

Ivan Provorov, a productive defenseman here for the past seven years, he's out.

Those likely will not be the only changes we see.

Team President Keith Jones and General Manager Daniel Brire inherited a mess.

Last season, the Flyers finished with the third-worst record in the conference. They were fourth from the bottom of the entire NHL in goals scored.

The Flyers have missed the postseason in each of the past three years.

They have only made it to the second round of the playoffs once in the past 11 seasons.

Both Jones and Briere have cautioned us that this turnaround will not be easy and it will not happen overnight.

Translation - we may not have hit rock bottom just yet.

But I believe Jones and Briere are winners.

They have also surrounded themselves with other winners.

The Flyers recently brought John LeClair and Patrick Sharp back to the organization in advisory roles.

Both LeClair and Sharp have hoisted a Stanley Cup.

Let's hope their mindset can change the culture and the trajectory of this proud franchise.