Chef Jesse of Royal Izakaya named lone Philadelphia's only James Beard finalist

Royal Izakaya in Queen Village is run by seven-time James Beard nominee Jesse Ito.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Housed in a traditional South Philadelphia Rowhouse, Royal Izakaya has a speakeasy vibe.

When the red lantern goes up, it means the doors are open. The restaurant has no sign.

There's a lively Izakaya in the front, a Japanese bar with a broad menu and a no-reservations, walk-ins welcome rule.

In the back, there's an intimate eight-seat omakase where five nights a week, Chef Ito does two seatings, about two hours each, hand-crafting sushi and chatting with guests about what makes each piece so special.

Jesse is a seven-time James Beard award nominee, most recently up for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic.

He's Philadelphia's only finalist for this year's prestigious award.

The ceremony will be held on June 10 in Chicago.

Royal Izakaya | Instagram

No reservations, walk-ins welcome

Royal Sushi Omakase | Instagram

8-seat sushi bar, reservations required

780 S 2nd Street Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

267-909-9002