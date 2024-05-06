Chef Jesse of Royal Izakaya named lone Philadelphia's only James Beard finalist

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Housed in a traditional South Philadelphia Rowhouse, Royal Izakaya has a speakeasy vibe.
When the red lantern goes up, it means the doors are open. The restaurant has no sign.
There's a lively Izakaya in the front, a Japanese bar with a broad menu and a no-reservations, walk-ins welcome rule.
In the back, there's an intimate eight-seat omakase where five nights a week, Chef Ito does two seatings, about two hours each, hand-crafting sushi and chatting with guests about what makes each piece so special.
Jesse is a seven-time James Beard award nominee, most recently up for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic.
He's Philadelphia's only finalist for this year's prestigious award.
The ceremony will be held on June 10 in Chicago.
No reservations, walk-ins welcome
Royal Sushi Omakase | Instagram
8-seat sushi bar, reservations required
780 S 2nd Street Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
267-909-9002