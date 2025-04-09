Delco farm is using fire, cellulose solution to save peaches during spring freeze

How Delco farm is using fire, solution to save peaches during freeze

How Delco farm is using fire, solution to save peaches during freeze

How Delco farm is using fire, solution to save peaches during freeze

How Delco farm is using fire, solution to save peaches during freeze

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- This cold spring weather isn't just unpleasant, it could end up costing farmers.

At Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County, manager Norm Schultz says they're taking steps to save crops and fruit trees ahead of a deep freeze expected overnight.

Warm weather in March brought the peach trees at the farm to life, but below-freezing April temperatures could render new blooms dead before they have the chance to grow.

Schultz says a good winter followed a very dry fall, which made for an early spring. The volatile conditions require him to find new ways to keep crops healthy.

"There's always been extremes, but on average, things are a little bit warmer waking the trees up, and then we're still getting those cold snaps," Schultz said.

Twenty-four hours ahead of the freeze, farm workers were up until 3 a.m., spraying trees with a cellulose solution developed at Penn State University. It insulates them, keeping them slightly warmer than actual conditions, hopefully saving the flowers.

The orchard also secured a permit to light several small fires to warm the air and create and trap even more heat overhead.

Schultz hopes that at least 400 fruits on each tree, of the thousands that are growing on each tree, will be saved.

"Between both of those things, we're just hoping to have enough of a crop to keep us going," Schultz said. "Peaches are our second biggest crop, probably has a value of around $200,000," he added.

On the farm, temperatures can be up to ten degrees cooler than in the city. Schultz says the open flowers can only withstand about 25 degrees. The smaller, closed buds will survive as low as 18 degrees.

Peaches and other fruit are a huge draw in the summer for the hordes of people who visit Linvilla Orchards. Schultz hopes efforts now will make sure the crops are here for customers when they're ready to come picking.

"We live and die by the weather," Schultz said.