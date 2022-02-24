James Harden's debut ushers in a new era in Philadelphia 76ers' basketball, renewed title hopes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a big week, Sixers fans.James Harden is expected to make his debut this week.It's the start of a new era.The Sixers have done pretty well without him - they headed into the All-Star break in third place in the East, 2.5 games back of the Heat and Bulls.Of course the main reason for that is Joel Embiid is having a season to remember, averaging 29.6 points and 11.2 rebounds a game; just an unstoppable force.Harden should only make him more successful!After all, you're adding one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.It's possible the two become a dynamic duo the likes of which we haven't seen since Shaq and Kobe.It's also possible, it doesn't work!I mean, remember the way things ended for that duo in L.A.So chemistry is the key. Will the two hit it off, on the court and off?There's only one ball - will there be enough touches to make them both happy?If you listen to Harden, it sounds like this thing will work.He's said he's wanted to be here all along and he thinks pairing with Embiid will be something special.Here's what we do know?Just having the two of them on the same team should make the Sixers instant championship contenders.They have to stay healthy, of course, and they have to learn to play together.But given Embiid's desire to be the absolute best, and more so to win, I say this year it's Finals or bust.