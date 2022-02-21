movies

Adam Sandler's new film 'Hustle' is full of Philly references

Sandler was spotted filming around the city last summer.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We can now get our first glimpse of Adam Sandler's new movie which was filmed around Philadelphia.

Netflix released the trailer for "Hustle" on Friday.

And there are so many Philly references!

Everything from the Wells Fargo Center, the Allen Iverson mural to Sandler's character wearing a Federal Donuts t-shirt.

Sandler was spotted filming around the city last summer.

In "Hustle," he plays a washed-up basketball scout who discovers a streetball player, played by real-life NBA star Juancho Hernangomez.

The movie also stars Queen Latifah.

The trailer shows several 76ers players - including Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey - and features music by Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.



Philadelphians have been watching the trailer to catch all the locations in the city, like the Manayunk Bridge Trail, the basketball courts across from Geno's Steaks, and gyms in and around the city.

The film is directed by South Philly's Jeremiah Zagar.

"Hustle" will be released on Netflix on June 10.

