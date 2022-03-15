Philadelphia 76ers

Eagles' Jason Kelce sings national anthem before Philadelphia 76ers game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce performed his rendition of the national anthem before the 76ers game on Monday night.

It was all part of a challenge between Kelce and former Eagle Connor Barwin, who founded the Make The World Better Foundation.

Kelce agreed to sing for fans inside the Wells Fargo Center if $100,000 or more was raised by the end of 2021.

And boy did the City of Philadelphia and Kelce deliver.



A total of $114,001.08 by raised by the deadline.

Make The World Better Foundation thanked the community for their support on Monday night.

"Your generous spirits are helping to keep our work with community and public spaces rolling, and we're so happy to share this moment with you. Big projects are rolling out soon, and you're gonna like the way you look, Philly," said the foundation which helps to revitalize many community spaces throughout the city.

Kelce, who was considering retirement, announced last week that he would be returning for his 12th season.
