'I like motivating': Special Olympics champ giving away gold medals to inspire Phillies

It's clear when you talk to Jason MacEwan, the medals aren't the only thing made of gold. He's got a heart made of one, too.

MANTUA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's something special about the gold medals that Jason MacEwan has won, just ask the Phillies.

MacEwan has been competing in the Special Olympics since 2003 and has won dozens of medals, but he only has a few gold medals left. That's because he's giving them away.

"I like giving my medals to the pro athletes. I like motivating them and inspiring them through the love of sports," MacEwan said.

He's been a Phillies fan his entire life. He said they inspire him to be his best and he wants to inspire them, as well, so he hands out his hard-earned medals and has the pictures to prove it.

"I gave one to Bryson Stott. I gave a medal to Bryce Harper's wife to give to him. I gave one to Kyle Schwarber, I gave one to Rhys Hoskins -- hopefully, he's back for the World Series," said MacEwan.

However, there might be something more to these Special Olympic medals. He gave one to Trea Turner on August 5 and since then, he's been out of a slump.

"Ever since I gave him my medal, he's been on fire. My sister's friend Joni texted me and said, 'Your medal gave Trea good luck,'" said MacEwan.

While he has a few left to hand out, there is one thing he's always wanted to do.

"I would love to do one of the champagne celebrations with the Phillies. That would be epic," he said.