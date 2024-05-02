Pemberton Twp. Council votes to reduce mayor's salary amid sexual harassment allegations

Mayor Jack Tompkins hasn't commented on the investigation.

PEMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Pemberton Township Council voted Wednesday night to reduce the mayor's salary amid an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and retaliatory behavior.

The council president says an investigation in Mayor Jack Tompkins led by the township solicitor began about three months ago.

Three dozen employees have reportedly come forward to detail various allegations, including sexual harassment, retaliatory behavior and reports of flirting with minors.

In November, a lawsuit was filed by Nichole Pittman, the township's director of Parks and Recreation, accusing Tompkins of gender discrimination, sexual behavior, and retaliatory threats -- allegedly leading to her firing last year.

Her termination was later reversed by the township council, according to the lawsuit.

The suit is one of two that led the township to conduct an investigation.

In April, the township council demanded Tompkins resign.

On Wednesday night in a vote of 3 to 2, the council voted to cut his salary from $13,000 a year to $4,000.

Tompkins hasn't commented on the investigation.

He has not been criminally charged.