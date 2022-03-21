Jean-Georges reopens high in the Center City sky after 2 year shutdown

PHILADELPHIA-Jean-Georges Philadelphia reopened on March 10th, the 33rd birthday of the restaurant's new chef de cuisine, Cornelia Sühr59 stories up in the air, the restaurant offers breathtaking views and a 6 course tasting menu. One is from the land and the sea, and the other, a selection of vegetarian dishes, is from the earth.Choose the land and the sea and you'll start with an amuse bouche unlikeyou've ever had. It is, Chef Cornelia says, the first ever caviar bubble tea.It is the happy accident invention of the chef and the Jean-Georges team.The seasonal menu also includes a scallop crudo with a bit of a show, a dish your server will make smoke.Pea potstickers, made with local peas, toasted sesame, scallions and mint, are a highlight of the vegetarian tasting menu.Cornelia grew up in Germany and quickly rose through the ranks of high end restaurantsHer first job outside of Germany was at a French restaurant in the UK, and she couldn't speak English or French so she taught herself English watching movies with subtitles every Sunday.She was working in New York when the pandemic hit and had to go back home and live with her parents.In Philadelphia, she's found there's a whole new language to master-from jawn to hoagies.And with most high end kitchens managed by men, she's breaking the glass ceiling from atop a glass tower.She says Jean-Georges is a place to come celebrate something special and create lasting memories. And post-pandemic, every seat is at the window with a stunning panoramic view of the entire city below.1 N. 19th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103(215) 419-5057