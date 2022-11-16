Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor

Democrat Jeff Brown is the sixth candidate to announce a run for mayor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A sixth candidate has officially entered the race to be Philadelphia's next mayor.

Democrat Jeff Brown announced his mayoral bid on Wednesday in West Philadelphia.

Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.

He has never held or run for elected office, but said that positions him uniquely to deliver the kind of change he says the city desperately needs.

Brown now joins Allan Domb, Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, Rebecca Rynhart, and Maria Quinones-Sanchez in the run for mayor.