Jefferson's 'Swab Squad' awarded 2020 Webby Special Achievement Award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The group of medical staff at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, known as the "Swab Squad," was awarded a 2020 Webby Special Achievement Award, according to the organization's website.The group won the award "for serving their community as healthcare professionals during the coronavirus pandemic."The "Swab Squad" became an internet sensation after posting several dance videos, including a performance of Ciara's "Level Up" song.The video captured the attention of Ciara herself. The singer said she was impressed with their moves and shared the video on Instagram.In a statement on the Webby Awards' website, the organization said, "This year, The Webby Awards is recognizing the everyday heroes who are rising to the task by using the Internet to organize, spread positivity, and make a difference in their communities. By sharing their dance to Ciara's "Level Up" across the internet, the doctors and nurses at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital are lifting the spirits of many while working hard to take care of the sick."Ciara echoed that sentiment in her post, adding she was grateful for their sacrifice.She wrote: "Seeing the Doctors and Nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy. Grateful for each and every one of you! You all are on a whole nother level for how you're working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone! LevelUp Champs. #WereInThisTogether."Congratulations, Swab Squad!