Shore rentals booking up quickly ahead of summer season in Ocean City, NJ

Berger Realty says they've already booked 10,000 reservations for this upcoming summer season.
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It won't be long before the quiet boardwalk and empty beaches begin to bustle once again down the Jersey Shore.

People who are planning to rent a home down the shore for their summer vacation aren't wasting any time.

"We just had somebody rent on our block, and they said it was very limited and they had very few options," said Chris Lucci of Sanatoga, Pa., whose family spends most of the summer in Ocean City.

Vince Schiavo's daughter rents out her place in Ocean City, and the prime weeks are going fast.

"It's extremely high demand right now. She's been renting, and people are calling her a year in advance," said Schiavo.

At Berger Realty in Ocean City, they're getting ready for another banner season.

Last year the agency booked 15,000 rentals, and they say they've already booked 10,000 for this upcoming season.

"If you're trying to find a unique property or something on the beach, the pickings are very slim," said broker Frank Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says while there is some inventory left, he doesn't anticipate it lasting for long.

While many homeowners decided not to rent last summer, with so many people working remotely during the pandemic, realtors say those homeowners are slowly starting to come back to renting again this summer.

In years past, Presidents' Day weekend was a time for people to come down and pick out their rentals in person.

Now some still come down, but many book online.

"Most people book their vacation while they're at work. Versus doing it on the weekends. I think people can go online, find what they're looking for, make their arrangements, and call us and book it right away," said Shoemaker.

Homeowners say many of their renters are repeat customers, and they're happy to have their season booked up.

"We're going to rent out about eight weeks, and they're already spoken for," said Liz Nicoletti. "So it's pretty much over for us. We got everybody."

societyocean citysummerjersey shorevacationsummer rental
