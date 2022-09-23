Hurricane Fiona impacts being felt at the Jersey Shore

The National Weather Service says rip current risk will remain high through Saturday night.

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A high surf advisory is in effect Friday as Hurricane Fiona passes by the east coast, meaning large waves and dangerous rip currents.

Conditions have also attracted surfers to the ocean.

"Catching the waves is such a fun thrill when you pop up and catch that first wave it's just so much fun," said Alex Guzman, who surfed with her family in Stone Harbor on Friday.

Beach patrols have put out warnings to stay out of the water, but surfers told Action News the conditions are ideal.

"We never want the storms to actually hit the coast, we just want them off the coast to generate the waves," said surfer Paul Brabson of Frederick, Maryland, "Caught some and wiped out on some. About par for the day."

While the hurricane is hundreds of miles off shore, localized beach erosion is also possible.

After many beaches were hit hard by a Mother's Day weekend storm this year, towns are hoping they don't lose too much sand.

Stone Harbor is scheduled for a beach replenishment early next year from the Army Corps of Engineers, along with Avalon and Strathmere.

Ocean City has a beach replenishment scheduled for this fall.

Geoff Woolery is the Sustainability Chair for the Stone Harbor Property Owners Association.

While he calls the beaches "vulnerable," he also says they'll still protect the island.

"Now that the recreation season is over the primary purpose is protection. And I feel that the homes are certainly protected. The island is protected. Because the dunes are in great shape," said Woolery.

Stewart Farrell, Ph.D. from Stockton University's Coastal Research Center says these waves are different from the typically-damaging nor'easter waves, so they may even help the beaches.

"Basically these waves are beneficial in that they push sand toward the shoreline and eventually it ends up on the beach adding to the amount of sand available," said Farrell.