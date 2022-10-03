Ocean City School District closes early due to impact of Hurricane Ian

"Yesterday it was like a hurricane with the high winds and the rain and everything," said one vacationer.

Crews worked on Atlantic Avenue by Virginia Avenue, and around the city, to clear debris to help ease the water levels.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Ocean City School District is dismissing early on Monday due to projected tidal flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ian hit the Jersey Shore.

"Attention! All OCSD schools will have early dismissal tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 3) due to expected afternoon flooding. Please stay safe!" the OCSD Twitter account posted Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain fell throughout the weekend. Temperatures dropped and the winds were whipping.

"It's windy. It's damp, and the ocean is coming in pretty good," said Ed Wynne of Linwood, still taking his daily walk along the Ocean City boardwalk.

"Supposed to be high tide this afternoon. The schools are closing early, and they'll batten down the hatches for a little bit," Wynne added.

Floodwaters receded as the morning wore on in Atlantic City.

In Sea Isle City before the sun came up, water stretched across Landis Avenue near 37th Street around high tide.

Lights flashed to caution drivers.

The coastal threat has been extended through Tuesday night.

"Going down Landis, most of the intersections were flooded," explained Steve Karroll, who is vacationing in Sea Isle. "Yesterday it was like a hurricane with the high winds and the rain and everything. We were inside watching the Eagles most of the game, but looking out the window at it."

Looking out along the shoreline in Sea Isle, the water was churning. Visibility was poor, and the winds were strong.

But the gusts didn't stop Josephine Spitalieri from her daily walk along the promenade.

"I come from Italy. My hometown was in the mountains. Was always wind, and I loved it. As a child I would get a piece of paper- I would fly (it). My husband says, 'Are you crazy? You're going out?' I say, 'Yes, but I'm going,'" Spitalieri laughed.