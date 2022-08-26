Wrapping up the summer, Jersey shore businesses see fewer customers

Diane Wieland, director of Cape May County Tourism, said most local businesses have recovered from COVID-19 closures.

Many Jersey Shore business owners say they have seen fewer customers this summer following a record-breaking 2021.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Summer may be winding down, but there's no shortage of visitors on the boardwalk.

"I love it," said Donna Torres of Mantua. "It's so nice out here."

At Ocean City Coffee Company, Director of Operations Karla Maccarella said they're noticing fewer customers this year compared to last.

"It has been very consistent, I would say that," said Maccarella. "I think the economy has affected us to some degree. I don't think as many people hop in the car and take a day trip as they used to."

Diane Wieland, director of Cape May County Tourism, reports local businesses, for the most part, have recovered from COVID-19 closures, with a record-breaking 2021 year of visitors.

However, economic factors are taking their toll.

"This year we have maybe inflation, fuel costs, those other increased expenses that impact your discretionary income," said Wieland.

And businesses are still battling staffing shortages.

"It's a little hard with everything going on in the world, with the war and the COVID, but we manage with whatever we have," said Martin Garvalov, manager of the Original Fudge Kitchen.

But further north in Atlantic City, data shows casino revenues are having their best summer in years, even compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"The meetings and conventions are up which, last summer, there were still some restrictions with large-scale meetings indoors - but those are all lifted this summer," said Jane Bokunecwiz, faculty director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institution of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University.