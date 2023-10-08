Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia discusses impact of Hamas attack in Israel, Gaza

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said around 350,000 to 400,000 Jewish households are in the Philadelphia community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people died and thousands more were injured in Gaza and Israel on Saturday after rockets were fired by Hamas militants, Israeli authorities said.

This devastating attack has shaken thousands of people, even those here in Philadelphia.

Michael Balaban, the president and CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said there are around 350,000 to 400,000 Jewish households in the Philadelphia community.

He also said Israel is the only country operating under a democracy in the Middle East, which is why locals need to pay attention to what is happening.

"This is unprecedented. It's been 50 years since the Yom Kippur War," said Balaban.

Action News discussed the timing of the attack with Balaban and what it meant for the Jewish community.

"We're in the culmination of some of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar," said Balaban.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that hundreds of people were killed in Gaza and thousands injured in retaliatory attacks from Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces have declared a state of alert for war, according to the IDF.

A local Middle East historian tells us this is not a simple operation, as the struggle to reestablish the balance of power progresses.

"For the first time in a very long time, the fact that the state of Israel has used the word 'war.' Not an operation, this an actual full blown out war against a terrorist organization that is committed towards destruction," said Asaf Romirowsky, the executive director of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the violence on Saturday afternoon.

"There's never a justification for terrorist attacks and my administration and support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering," said Biden.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said they plan to hold gatherings about the attacks.