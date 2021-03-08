FYI Philly

Jezabel's Argentine Cafe evolving with its owner; from food to furniture

By Timothy Walton
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jezabel Careaga opened Jezabel's Argentine Cafe in 2010 bringing her Aregentinain cuisine to Fitler Square, with a focus on empanadas and other specialities.

She expanded into West Philadelphia and has now consolidated the business on 48th street.

Over the years she has grown from a cafe to now offering handcrafted furniture she designs and builds. T

he restaurant has three spaces. The first is the cafe, focusing on takeout and delivery during the pandemic and featuring an array of baked goods and Argentine specialities.

She added an open kitchen where she teaches cooking classes and prepares the menu for the cafe along with her culinary team.

The third space is filled with home goods, hand-crafted furniture and local artisanal offerings. It doubles as a dining area and if you like the table, Jezabel will build you one.

Jezabel's Argentine Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
206-208 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwest philadelphiafyi phillyfyi restaurantsbe localish philadelphiabe localishfyi west philadelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Avlos Greek Cuisine, 3rd Element Spa & Salon double down on sister power
Cumberland St. Candles, Lucky 13 Candle Co have the coolest, best-smelling candles
How to make Pesto Alla Trapanese
Kampar Kitchen is Philly's new hub for diverse dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Federal courthouse in Center City evacuated over suspicious device
Tractor-trailer overturns, spills load on Ben Franklin Bridge
2 children pulled from burning home in Paulsboro have died
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Show More
AccuWeather: Big warm-up arrives Tuesday
Some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philly students return to in-person learning
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
3 killed in Upper Saucon Twp. crash have ties to DeSales University
More TOP STORIES News