johnny depp

Amber Heard's motion to dismiss Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit is partially rejected by judge

Heard and Depp accuse the other of acts of physical violence during their relationship.
By Sonia Moghe
EMBED <>More Videos

Heard's motion to dismiss Depp's defamation suit partially rejected

FAIRFAX, Va. -- After 13 days of testimony, attorneys for Johnny Depp have rested their case in their defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, alleging that a 2018 op-ed she penned defamed him and caused him to lose work in Hollywood.

Jurors have heard from more than two dozen witnesses called by Depp's attorneys including Depp himself. Many testified about explosive fights between the two.

Minutes after Depp's legal team rested its case, Heard's attorneys presented a motion to strike the entire case, arguing that Depp did not prove his defamation case. The motion to strike is a common tactic, and asked the judge to make a summary judgment.

Judge Penny Azcarate partially denied the motion based on two arguments, but said she would continue to consider one other argument if evidence is presented relating to it when Heard's team presents its case.
EMBED More News Videos

A forensic psychologist testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.


Heard's legal team is expected to begin presenting its case after a lunch break with testimony from psychologist Dawn Hughes.

Hughes previously testified as an expert in abusive relationships in the trials of Nxivm founder Keith Raniere and singer R. Kelly, helping secure both of their convictions.

Depp's final witness, forensic accountant Mike Spindler, testified Tuesday about his analysis of the earnings Depp lost as a result of the 2018 op-ed, which did not mention the actor by name.

"I concluded that Mr. Depp suffered lost earnings of approximately $40 million," Spindler testified.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttrialcelebrityjohnny deppmovie newslawsuitu.s. & world
JOHNNY DEPP
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug use
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
Depp's agent calls Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Amber Heard may testify in Johnny Depp defamation trial
TOP STORIES
COVID deaths forecast to rise in the US for first time in months
Family wants justice after tow truck driver shot on job
Remains of Bucks County soldier killed in WWII identified
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
Dow plunges 1,000 points, wiping out Wednesday's surge
Pair of goats placed into police custody after roaming Philly streets
Temple celebrates first in-person graduations since 2019
Show More
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
Man shot outside South Philly tavern
Woman lies about child abduction after car stolen in Philly: Police
Missing corrections officer 'willingly' helped inmate escape: Sheriff
Dolly Parton visiting Delaware Thursday for library celebration
More TOP STORIES News