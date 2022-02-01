Body found during search is that of missing South Jersey man: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11524287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Have you seen him? Jonathan J. Morris was last seen on Friday in Bridgeton.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A body found near Bridgeton on Monday night has been identified as Jonathan J. Morris, who had been missing since last week, police said.Family members and police had been searching for Morris, who was last seen on Friday.During their search, a body was located on Monday night near River Road and Lower Hopewell Road just outside of Bridgeton. Police confirmed on Tuesday morning the body was that of the 23-year-old."He's a gentle giant. He doesn't bother nobody. He works and loves everybody," said Morris' aunt, Corinth Pernell.According to family members, Morris works at a group home to support those in need in Sicklerville.After his Thursday night shift, he reportedly went out with friends, and then communication suddenly stopped.It was around 6 p.m. Friday when Morris' mother got a call that her BMW sedan had been found with its engine still running on Barretts Run Road in neighboring Hopewell.Morris was reportedly using the vehicle before he vanished.Pernell said family and friends have been out in the area searching and believe they have found Morris' items not far from where the car was found."We're going to go out every day until we find him," Pernell said.Their search has also led them to doorbell security video they say shows the car before it was found abandoned.Morris' family said he's diabetic and needs insulin.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sergeant George Auge of Troop "A" Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101.