PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died in a crash involving a dirt bike in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section on Tuesday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. at K Street and Erie Avenue.Police say a person on a dirt bike was killed after colliding with a tractor-trailer.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.The victim who died in the wreck has not been identified.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.