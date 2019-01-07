Jury selection opens in Temple University student murder trial

Jury selection opens in Temple University student murder trial. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 7, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man charged with killing a 22-year-old Temple University student.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Hupperterz is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Jenna Burleigh.

Hupperterz faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no parole if convicted of first-degree or second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Hupperterz killed Burleigh in his Philadelphia apartment early Aug. 31, 2017, then moved her body to his mother's suburban home in a plastic storage container.

Cause of death released for Temple student. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 3, 2017.



Investigators say he later moved Burleigh's body to his grandmother's home in the Poconos, where the body was discovered.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

