Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man charged with killing a 22-year-old Temple University student.Thirty-year-old Joshua Hupperterz is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Jenna Burleigh.Hupperterz faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no parole if convicted of first-degree or second-degree murder.Prosecutors say Hupperterz killed Burleigh in his Philadelphia apartment early Aug. 31, 2017, then moved her body to his mother's suburban home in a plastic storage container.Investigators say he later moved Burleigh's body to his grandmother's home in the Poconos, where the body was discovered.Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.----------