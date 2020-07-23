Justin Bieber bringing World Tour to Philly in July 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One pop superstar is looking ahead with intentions on hitting the road and bringing a concert to Philadelphia next summer.
Justin Bieber has announced his rescheduled World Tour will be making a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
The original tour was to kick off in May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bieber was originally scheduled to perform at Lincoln Financial Field on August 1.
Officials say the new tour will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all previously announced cities.
"I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour," Bieber said in a press release. "We've been through so much this year. More than ever, we've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be."
Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 6 at ticketmaster.com.
$1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
