UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials are investigating the fatal stabbing of a juvenile in Upper Darby Friday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Bridge Street.

Officials say the victim was stabbed in the neck and went into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on the victim's age or identity.