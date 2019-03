6abc weather and traffic anchor Karen Rogers and her mom, who has Alzheimer's, tour J. Downend Landscaping Garden at the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show. Named "Promise," the garden was made to honor those affected by Alzheimer's.The man who designed it lost his father-in-law to Alzheimer's and the centerpiece is a Memory Tree made to look like a brain. Visitors can hang paper flowers with memories written on them throughout the week.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.