Drive-in theater makes comeback in South Jersey amid social distancing

Thursday night's movie was Sonic the Hedgehog.
"When guests arrive on site we have a staff member direct them on where to park, that way they have the ability to open their tailgate, roll down the windows and enjoy," said Maximillian Rodio, executive director of Kathedral Events Center.
The lot can hold 75 vehicles, keeping them a safe distance from one another. Each vehicle is asked to park where you see an "x" -- that's about 10 feet apart. It's all in an effort to maintain social distancing.
Drive-in movies are BACK! The pandemic has prompted places to get creative as traditional theaters remain closed. Vehicles are parked at least 10 feet apart to ensure social distancing, families can tailgate in the parking lot. @6abc pic.twitter.com/nPrACChrBT— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 22, 2020
"Oh my goodness! I'm so in support of this, love social distancing. It's my first drive-in movie!" said Rachel Rose.
The sound is transmitted through an FM radio station. The movie is projected onto a 40-foot screen.
For the Klotz family, this is the best way to get out of the house and still be safe.
"Everything is closed, so that's been especially hard with the little one," said Lory Klotz.
"We've just been stuck in the house, and we get this opportunity to get out and watch a movie," said Sierra Klotz
