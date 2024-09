North Wildwood names first female police chief

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- North Wildwood swore in its first female police chief on Wednesday

Police Captain Katherine Madden is now the 14th police chief of North Wildwood.

She's been a full-time officer with the department since 2007 and is a lifelong resident of the city.

Katherine Madden has been a full-time officer with the department since 2007 and is a lifelong resident of the city.

Madden is currently attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico.

She is replacing police chief John Stevenson, who is retiring.