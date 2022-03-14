Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane suspected of DUI after crash in Scranton

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane departs from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pa., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is suspected of driving under the influence after a weekend crash in Scranton.The two-car crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue.Kane was driving one of those cars, police confirm. There was no word on whether anyone else was in her vehicle.No one was injured in this crash.Police say Kane was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of driving under the influence.Charges are expected to be filed later this week.Action News has reached out to Kane for comment.Kane became the first Democrat and first woman to be elected the state's top prosecutor back in 2012.A special prosecutor was named to investigate Kane after former prosecutors with the attorney general's office reported that secret grand jury material had been leaked to a newspaper. She resigned after her 2016 conviction.Kane was sentenced to 10-to-23 months for perjury, obstruction and other counts.Kane left prison in July 2019 after serving eight months behind bars, having been released early for good behavior.