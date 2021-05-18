Arts & Entertainment

New singing competition coming to Havertown, Pa.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you've ever dreamed of your shot at stardom, there's a brand new singing competition coming to Delaware County next month.

It's called "The Star," the brainchild of a local musician and music teacher.

"We are searching for a star," says Danny Murphy, the director of The Star Vocal Competition.

"Each week the contestants are going to come in, they're going to pick a song. They'll be judged on vocal ability, stage presence, audience reaction, and just the way that they present themselves," said Murphy. "Each week we'll eliminate until we get down to the top five. Then we will award some cash prizes and performance opportunities."



The goal is to find hidden gems here in the community.

"The Star" runs for four weeks in June at the Kelly Center in Havertown.

There are two groups: younger singers from 8 to 16 and for those 17 and up.

Submissions are due this Friday, May 21 and auditions are set for Sunday.

Local celebrity judges are also on tap.

Click here to sign up.
