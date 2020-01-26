Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into concrete barrier on Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another was injured in a one-car crash on Kelly Drive early Sunday.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kelly Drive just north of Hunting Park Avenue.

Police said the driver of a 2007 Audi lost control of the car and struck a concrete wall.

Two people were taken to Temple University Hospital.

Officials said the 37-year-old driver of the car is listed in stable condition, while his 34-year-old female passenger died from injuries sustained in the crash around 3:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiakelly drivefatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News