1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into concrete barrier on Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another was injured in a one-car crash on Kelly Drive early Sunday.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kelly Drive just north of Hunting Park Avenue.
Police said the driver of a 2007 Audi lost control of the car and struck a concrete wall.
Two people were taken to Temple University Hospital.
Officials said the 37-year-old driver of the car is listed in stable condition, while his 34-year-old female passenger died from injuries sustained in the crash around 3:30 a.m.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
