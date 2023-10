Several people were rescued from a row home that caught fire in Kensington early Monday morning.

Several rescued from row home fire in Kensington, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several people were rescued from a row home that caught fire in Kensington early Monday morning.

Flames broke out around 1:40 a.m. inside a row home in the 200 block of North Orianna Street.

Several people inside were rescued from the second floor with ladders, according to officials.

No one was hurt and the fire is under control. The cause is under investigation