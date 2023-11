Philadelphia police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. Lehigh Avenue in Kensington. Police say the victim was struck and dragged several feet.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating but have not released a description of the vehicle involved yet.