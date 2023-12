All but two of the bullets struck the man in the face and chest.

Man dies after being shot 21 times while sleeping in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homeless man has died after being shot 21 times in Kensington.

Police say a gunman fired off 23 shots into a tent at G and Hilton streets, where the man was sleeping.

All but two of the bullets struck the man in the face and chest.

It's unclear what set off the violence.

Police continue to search for the shooter.