Gunman shoots pregnant woman in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman seriously injured on Wednesday night.

It happened on the 1800 block of E. Atlantic Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a gunman shot a 39-year-old woman who was 9-months pregnant one time in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.

Family members told police that the victim and her husband were standing in the open doorway to their home when they heard gunfire.

Family members believe the woman is a victim of stray gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
Philly-area students should go virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says
Pa. COVID updates: Montco schools may go all-virtual
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
Philly COVID updates: City mulls over possible restrictions
Veteran reunites with pen pals 50 years later
CDC: Masks don't just protect people around you, they help protect you
Show More
Penn State's Journey Brown retiring from football due to heart condition
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
See the full list of 2020 CMA Awards winners, nominees
'Quest for a Cure' raising funds for COVID research
100-year-old South Philly veteran, Purple Heart recipient honored for service
More TOP STORIES News