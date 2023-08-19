WATCH LIVE

Woman who won $300K settlement in Philadelphia road rage case gets sentenced for separate DUI

Action News obtained an exclusive video of her arrest.

Saturday, August 19, 2023 3:26AM
A woman who previously received a $300,000 settlement from Philadelphia in a road rage case was sentenced on Friday in a separate DUI case.

Khasandra Franklin's story was detailed in an Action News Investigation back in May.

In September 2020, Franklin was arrested for allegedly trying to run an assistant district attorney off the road.

The charges were eventually dropped and she won the $300,000 judgment from the city.

In that lawsuit, she alleged false arrest as well as assault and battery by authorities.

On Friday, Franklin was sentenced to three and a half years in jail and five years probation for a wrong-way, DUI crash on I-76 last September.

Action News obtained an exclusive video of her arrest.

Our investigation also detailed Franklin's 2020 DUI case out of Hatboro and another crash in Abington Township.

Lawmakers have questioned whether Philadelphia is too quick to settle lawsuits, such as the one filed by Franklin.

