1 dead, 3 others injured after separate shootings break out across Southwest Philadelphia

About an hour after the first shooting, police say they were called to another instance of shots fired a half mile away.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and three others are injured after two shootings broke out in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The first incident happened just after 4 p.m. on the 7000 block of Wheeler Street near Elmwood Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where the woman later died. There is no word yet on her identity.

The man remains in the hospital in critical condition, officers say.

At the scene, police seemed to focus on a vehicle that had some of its windows shot out.

"It's very unfortunate. I don't know what we're going to do," said Wynnefield resident Rosco Wilson.

"When you walk out your door, you don't know what's going to happen," added Delois Pankey from Wynnefield.

Police say a man had been driving on 72nd Street near Passyunk Avenue when gunfire rang out.

"Got out of his vehicle and started shooting in the direction of the pizza restaurant across the street," explained Inspector Michael Gormley with Philadelphia police.

Investigators say at the scene, they found a man in front of the pizza shop who had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers said another injured victim in that shooting arrived at the police station.

"That person stated they were driving on Passyunk Avenue when they were struck by something. They believe it could be a fragmentation from the window or a bullet fragmentation," said Gormley.

Just steps away from the scene of the second shooting is a day care that has been in the city for 20 years.

Valerie Scott, the owner of God's Helping Hands Daycare, said the gun violence has left her shaken and concerned.

"I have witnessed so many people fight in front of my day care. Stabbed in front of my day care. It's really sad. The days and times that we're in today, it's horrible," she told Action News.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made in either case.

Whether the two incidents are connected is still under investigation, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities immediately.

