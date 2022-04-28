vaccines

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID-19 shots for littlest kids

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID-19 shots for littlest kids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Moderna is seeking to be the first to offer COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest American children, as it asked the Food and Drug Administration Thursday to clear low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Frustrated families are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect the nation's littlest kids as all around them people shed masks and other public health precautions. Already about three-quarters of children of all ages show signs they've been infected at some point during the pandemic.

Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration that it hopes will prove two low-dose shots can protect children younger than 6 -- although the effectiveness wasn't nearly as high in kids tested during the omicron surge as earlier in the pandemic.

"There is an important unmet medical need here with these youngest kids," Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer, told The Associated Press. Two kid-size shots "will safely protect them. I think it is likely that over time they will need additional doses. But we're working on that."

SEE ALSO: US in 'a different moment' but COVID-19 pandemic not over, Dr. Fauci says

Moderna said two kid doses were about 40% to 50% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. It's not a home run but for many parents, any protection would be better than none.

Now, only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated in the U.S., using rival Pfizer's vaccine, leaving 18 million younger tots unprotected.

"I definitely want her to be vaccinated as soon as she would qualify," said Sun Zhang, whose 4-year-old daughter is unprotected against the virus.

"I trust the research and the science behind vaccination, and I think it's important to vaccinate our children so they can stay safe," said Zhang.

SEE ALSO: CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections, as Pfizer seeks booster approval for kids

In Philadelphia, only 29% of eligible children 5-11 are vaccinated.

In Washington, D.C., 32% of eligible children 5-11 are fully vaccinated. Forty-six percent of New York's 5 to 12-year-olds are fully vaccinated.

There is still work to be done to convince parents, including those who've gotten the shot themselves.

"I had very interesting reactions with the shots myself, how I felt after. I don't want my 3-year-old to go through that," said Dana Allen of South Philadelphia. "No rush, no rush, definitely considering."

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the FDA is weighing whether to consider emergency use authorization for both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines for young children at the same time, rather than considering them separately.

Moderna's vaccine isn't the only one in the race. Pfizer is soon expected to announce if three of its even smaller-dose shots work for the littlest kids, months after the disappointing discovery that two doses weren't quite strong enough.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiavaccineschildren's healthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds
Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd booster shot
Two years of COVID: A look at vaccines
Free pet pantry brings much-needed services to furry friends in Philly
TOP STORIES
Officials: Woman pulled from river after car plunges off NJ pier
Accused NYC subway shooter improperly questioned in cell: lawyers
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
NFL Draft: With 10 picks and 2 firsts, Eagles have plenty of options
Bouncer wanted on murder charge after fatal punch surrenders
Bench warrant issued for former AG Kane for probation violation
TaRhonda's mom responds to her viral pound cake text
Show More
23-year-old man dead, woman injured after being shot inside car
KOP man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riots, hit officer with flagpole: Feds
Salem Co. Vocational Tech to receive $200k for offshore wind program
Puppy recovering from emergency surgery after being shot in Philly
Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage in front of packed crowd
More TOP STORIES News