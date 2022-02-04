$7 ticket promotion to celebrate Forrest Theatre's grand reopening in Philadelphia

Ahead of the Forrest Theatre's grand reopening on March 8, they're hosting a special event this coming Monday, February 7 including a discount for theater lovers.
Tickets will be $7 to see the Forrest's first production in two years: 'OKLAHOMA!'
The first 100 people at the box office will pay the same price patrons did when the show opened on Broadway in 1943.
At 10 a.m. on Monday, the Forrest Theatre will also re-light the marquee for the first time since the pandemic shuttered stages.
"We will also have some barbecue to give you that full Oklahoma feeling," said Frances Egler, the senior director of programming at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "There will also be a lot of other fun treats as you're standing in line waiting for this great, big-ticket offer at the box office."
The treats are courtesy of Deke's Bar-B-Que.
'OKLAHOMA!' first played the Forrest Theatre in 1945 and hasn't been here since 1979.
"As appreciative as the audiences are, the performers are so happy to be back and to be working," Egler said. "There's just no substitute for live performance."
The play runs beginning March 8 through March 20.
There will be a 25% discount available if you miss the $7 tickets.